The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has arrived Osogbo, the capital of Osun State for a campaign rally.

The rally is currently ongoing at Freedom Park in Osogbo.

Mr Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, arrived at the venue at exactly 4:45 p.m. The rally was scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The candidates have in their entourage the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and a former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

The entourage was received by the former governor of Osun and chairman of the presidential campaign council in the state, Gboyega Oyetola, state members of the APC PCC and other chieftains of the party in Osun.

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashir Obasa, and Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, were also present at the rally.

Supporters of the APC have besieged the venue of the campaign rally.

Defying the scorching sun, they chanted the name of Mr Tinubu as he mounted the podium.

The supporters were dressed in clothes and cap crests with the picture of Mr Tinubu and Mr Shettima and the logo of the APC.

Some of the supporters were waving flags of the APC crested with pictures of Mr Tinubu and his running mate, while many others were waving brooms designed with the logo of APC.

Police officers, personnel of the State Security Service (SSS), officers of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun Corps and local hunters provided security cover at the scene.

Popular Yoruba Fuji music star, Wasiu Ayinde, entertained the crowd with his songs as the politicians prepared to address them.

There had been anxiety over the rally following counter allegations between the APC and Governor Ademola Adeleke of a plot to foment violence at the event.

But there were no signs of trouble as of the time of this report.

