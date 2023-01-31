A tricycle driver and one passenger died on Tuesday after a petrol tanker crashed into three tricycles.

Adebayo Taofiq, spokesperson for Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), said in a statement that the agency rescued four people in the crash.

The tanker had suffered a brake in the Ikotun area of the state.

“The accident which occurred around 12:30 pm today involved a fully loaded container truck (JJJ 125) and three mini commercial buses (tricycles) with registration nos (LSD 83 QM), (AKD 690 QK) & (AKL 87 QF),” the statement reads.

“The driver of one of the mini commercial buses (tricycle) with one passenger died instantly.

“Those four (4) rescued accident victims by Lastma personnel were two pregnant women and two children.”

Mr Taofiq said the agency has handed over the survivors to the police who have taken them to the hospital.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the fully loaded container truck (JJJ 125) had a brake failure and crushed 3 tricycles by a valley around Synagogue when going towards Ikotun,” he said.

The incident occured two days after a fatal incident in the Ojuelegba area of the state involving a truck. Nine people died in that accident.

