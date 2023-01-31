The Lagos State Government has named some of the victims involved in the Ojuelegba fatal crash while issuing some directives to forestall a recurrence.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday signed by Gbenga Omotoso, the state’s commissioner of information.

In the Ojuelegba incident, two children and seven adult passengers lost their lives after a truck fell on a commercial minibus known as Korope on Sunday.

“The Lagos State Government commiserates with the families who lost their loved ones in the Ojuelegba truck accident on Sunday, January 29, 2023,” the statement reads.

“May the Almighty console them and grant them the strength to go through this difficult time. Nine persons died in the accident.

“Identified victims are: Miss Blessing Isioma “F”, Abdurahman Okoya Sunday “M,” Felix John Ifeanyi “M” 40 years, Olatokunbo Basirat King “F’ 49 years.”

According to the statement, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on received an interim report of the incident directed the police to speed up their investigation of the matter.

The governor also directed that the driver of the truck and its owner, who have been arrested, be prosecuted.

“Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) should meet urgently to find a lasting solution to the menace of falling trucks.

“All the laws governing the operations of trucks and related vehicles must be enforced with more vigour and diligence.”

The commissioner said that the fatal crash shows that the owners and drivers of such articulated vehicles are irresponsible.

Further speaking in the matter, Mr Omotoso said the state has “zero tolerance for large containers that fall off trucks and injure or kill citizens, who are going about their lawful businesses..

“The driver (Sodiq Okanlawon) and owner (Wasiu Lekan) of a container which killed three (3) people on the 26th July, 2020 on Oshodi/Apapa Expressway, Ilasamaja were prosecuted and convicted on the 28th February, 2022 and sentenced to life imprisonment by Hon. Justice Okikiolu Ighile,” he said.

“The State Government will, in a similar manner, ensure that the driver and the owner of the truck involved in the January 29th incident are put on trial for the needless death of our dear citizens.

“This, we hope, will send a strong message to all those who have no regard for other people’s lives that Lagos will not condone their recklessness.

“They must be stopped, with the strong backing of our laws, because their actions offend our avowed commitment to safety and decency.”

