A reported proposal for the deployment of some state police chiefs has generated a controversy in Lagos.

The Lagos State Police Command has refuted the claim that a new commissioner of police has been deployed in the state, although the police authorities in Abuja confirmed the proposal.

The Lagos command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Friday said the news that a new police chief had been posted to the state was false.

“We wish to state categorically that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State is still CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc,” the statement reads.

“The Lagos State Police Command has been inundated with requests for clarification on the status of the Commissioner of Police in the Command.

“We wish to state categorically that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State is still CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc. For the avoidance of doubt, no Commissioner of Police has been posted to Lagos State.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard fake news making the rounds that a new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to Lagos State Police Command.”

“Fake news”

On Friday, a letter — “Proposed Posting (of) Commissioners of police” signed by Hafiz Inuwa, assistant inspector-general of police, saturated the internet.

The letter addressed to the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) “proposed” that Frank Mba and Idowu Owohunwa be considered as police commissioners.

The letter dated 24 January said that Mr Owohunwa would be replacing Abiodun Alabi in Lagos, while Mr Mba will to take over from Lanre Bankole in Ogun State.

“I am directed to humbly write and forward the proposed posting of the under-mentioned commissioners of police to state commands indicated against their names for the commission’s kind consideration and approval,” the letter reads.

“The inspector-general of police is deploying the under-mentioned commissioners of police to strengthen the strategic and operational control of the commands.”

The news comes one month before the general elections.

However, speaking with TheCable, Ikechukwu Ani, spokesperson of the PSC, said that the IGP made a recommendation on the matter to the commission.

