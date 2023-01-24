Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday led the football team of Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta in a football novelty match play held as part of activities to mark the 100th year of the college.

Mr Obasanjo, who is a former student of the school, was the star attraction for spectators, many of whom are also former students of the school.

READ ALSO:

In the novelty match which pitted old students of the college against former teachers of the school, the former president scored a hattrick to end it 3-0 in favour of his side.

Notable old students in the game include Bukola Olopade, a former Sports Commissioner in Ogun State; and Hakeem Akintunde, who is the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

