The Lagos State Government says there will be traffic diversion effective 23 and 24 January ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state.

The announcement is contained in a statement signed by Frederic Oladeinde, the state commissioner for transportation, on Friday.

Mr Oladeinde assured that alternative routes have been mapped out as well as the deployment of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority Agency (LASTMA) to manage traffic flow during the two-day visit.

He said that adjourning streets leading to the “dedicated routes for the movement of Mr. President will be temporarily closed.”

On Monday, he said movement around the Lagos Rice Mill, Imota in Ikorodu, and the Lekki Deep Port Sea axis will be restricted as the president will be commissioning the projects.

The commissioner said that on Tuesday, the president will be at the Marina axis of the state to commission the Blue rail line.

“While on the second day which is Tuesday 24th, movement around Eko Hotels and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, J-Randle through to Broad Street and Outer Marina will be diverted from 6.00am to 3.00pm,” he said.

READ ALSO:

While pleading with motorists for cooperation, Mr Oladeinde highlighted the alternative routes.

“The options according to the movement plan will have motorists diverted from Ahmadu Bello Way, Ademola Adetokunbo and Akin Adesola Street to Falomo Bridge (Five Cowries Bridge), to Alfred Rewane Road to connect their desired destinations,” he said.

“Motorists that are Onikan bound from Ozumba Mbadiwe and Bonny Camp are enjoined to make use of Falomo Bridge (Five Cowries Bridge) or Awolowo Road.

The commissioner further stated that “motorists from Awolowo Road heading to Onikan Roundabout, Tinubu Square or any other part of the inner Island will make use of Falomo Roundabout to link Alfred Rewane to further their journeys.

“Motorists from King George V Road to connect Moloney Street and then Obalende for their desired destinations, or alternatively link Turton Street through Moloney Street to Lewis and Sandgrouse Streets.

“For the Motorists from Eko Bridge trying to link Marina, they will be diverted to Elegbata, Ebute Ero to Police Post to link the 3rd Mainland Bridge (Adeniji Adele) to further connect their desired destinations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

