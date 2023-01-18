The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

The PDP flag bearer is billed to meet stakeholders across various works of life in Abeokuta.

He arrived in Abeokuta in a chopper at exactly 1:57 p.m.

Already seated in the hall before his arrival was the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Ladi Adebutu, and his deputy, Adekunle Akinlade. Also present were the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and the Lagos State governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran.

Also seated in the hall were the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, and the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The people that accompanied Atiku are the National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu; former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, ex-Osun governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola and former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke.

Details later…

