The Lagos-based lawyer who was fatally shot by a police officer on Christmas day, Bolanle Raheem, has been buried.

The funeral service of Mrs Raheem took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Olive branch parish, Banana Island area of Lagos on Tuesday.

Family members, lawyers, friends, and colleagues graced the funeral service of the late lawyer.

Delivering a sermon at the funeral service, Okechukwu Enelamah, a former minister of industry, trade and investment, said the deceased’s “relatively short life” was full of great impacts.

Mr Enelamah said the circumstances that led to the death of the lawyer elicited widespread reactions that will bring about reforms in the society.

Shortly after the sermon, her body was taken from the church for Vaults and Garden Cemetery along Lekki-Epe expressway in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES could not take pictures of the remains being lowered into the grave due to the family’s plea for privacy.

The body was laid to rest at about 2 p.m.

