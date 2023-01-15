A mother of two, Busola Oyediran, and her lover, Akebiara Emmanuel, have been arrested in Egbeda, Lagos for physically abusing her own children.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that the lovers were arrested on Friday.

The children, two-year-old and five-year-old, were rescued by the police after their neighbours reported that their mother and her lover tortured the children.

“The partners are in police custody and will be taken to court,” Mr Hundeyin said.

He added that the children have been picked up by their father after the incident.

