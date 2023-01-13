There is heavy presence of security personnel at the Osun State High Court as the state’s governorship election petition tribunal resumed sitting on Friday for the adoption of final written addresses.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Gboyega Oyetola are challenging the victory of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 governorship election.

On Thursday, the Director of Media and Information of the Osun APC, Kola Olabisi raised an alarm of sn alleged plan to unleash violence when the sitting resumes on Friday.

“Information has it that some people are preparing to cause violence , information has it, I am relying on that statement which I issued,” he said.

Adekunle Akindele, State Caretaker Chairman of the PDP, condemned the alleged plann for violence.

But Mr Akindele said it was the APC that is behind the plan rather than his party.

The counter claims from the two parties have raised fear among residents of the state.

However, the police and other security agencies have pledged to ensure security at and outside of the tribunal venue.

When our reporter arrived at the court Friday morning, personnel of the State Security Service, police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) were at the court gate.

The security officers who were armed with guns were also stationed in strategic places within the court premises.

They stopped , questioned and searched visitors and vehicles coming inside the court premises.

Party loyalists were issued numbers and ordered to file into the courtroom on a long queue.

As of 10:05 a.m. when this report was filed, the tribunal sitting had not commenced but counsel for both parties had taken their seats.

Many of the party loyalists who were not allowed into the tribunal sitting were ordered to go outside the court premises.

