Two farmers have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Ileogbo area of Osun State.

The farmers, identified as Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba, were reportedly abducted on Wednesday while returning from their farms.

A security source who requested not to be named said the farmers were travelling alongside seven others when the kidnappers attacked their vehicle in Oke Osun area, Ileogbo.

The source further added that the other seven victims escaped but the kidnappers went away with the two farmers.

A family source who also pleaded anonymity for security reasons said the kidnappers contacted the victims’ family on Thursday and requested a N10 million ransom.

The Field Commander of Amotekun in Osun State, Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the incident.

Mr Shittu said the Amotekun personnel were combing the forest linking Ileogbo area for the victims and their abductors.

“I have been away since morning, I have been outside Osogbo. Some people were kidnapped yesterday. Since morning we have been around the Gbongan area in search of those that were kidnapped” the Amotekun commander said.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, also confirmed the farmers’ abduction.

Mrs Opalola said the police were working to rescue the victims from their abductors, assuring that they will be rescued.

“We are already working on the incident. They will be rescued,” the police spokesperson added.

This is the first kidnapping case to be reported in the new year in Osun State. In 2022, there were several cases of abduction along the Gbongan-Ibadan express road and Ilesa-Osogbo highway.

Kidnapping cases were also recorded in some parts of Osogbo and Ilesa. At Ilesa, the kidnappers’ target had always been foreign gold miners.

