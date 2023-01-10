The Rector of Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, Samson Adegoke, on Monday escaped a suspected assassination while traveling to Ilesa.

The rector was travelling in his official vehicle in company with his driver when they were attacked at 4 p.m. on the Esa-Oke/Ilesa road.

The assailants, who were in a Toyota Camry car, opened fire on the rector’s vehicle but the driver refused to stop.

Mr Adegoke said the unknown gunmen were after his life, adding that he immediately reported the incident to the police at Ijebu-Jesa.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state confirmed the incident.

“The matter was reported to our men and we are taking necessary steps,” the police spokesperson said.

