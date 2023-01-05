The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday resumed his campaign for reelection on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with an outing in the Imeko-Afon local government area of the state.

Swelled by the presence of leaders of the party, including former Governor Olusegun Osoba, the campaign train began at Afon, Ilara communities and ended the day at Imeko, the headquarters of the LGA.

Also on the train were all the national and state assemblies candidates of the ruling party in the Ogun West senatorial district.

At each of the rallies, raffles were drawn for those in attendance to win household items and trade equipment.

Speaking at Imeko, Mr Osoba urged the residents to vote for the reelection of Mr Abiodun and other candidates of the party.

“I am happy to be here again because I brought electricity to the entire region during my tenure. This is a homecoming. I told Governor Dapo Abiodun to emulate me and he is doing that. I am convinced that he is capable, so let us vote for him and all All Progressives Congress(APC) candidates,” Mr Osoba said

In his speech, Mr Abiodun said he would continue to fulfil his campaign promises and urged the people to collect their permanent voter cards ahead of the polls.

He pledged to establish a college of a technical institute in Imeko, and also repair bad roads in the local government area.

