Angry mob on Sunday attacked operatives of Anambra State Fire Service for allegedly arriving late at the scene of a fire incident.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service, Martin Agbili, and made available to newsmen in Onitsha on Monday.

Mr Agbili said that the incident occurred at Atani Road, by Uga Junction, Onitsha, at about 6 p. m.

He said that the attackers shattered the wind shield and side mirrors of the fire truck, and also injured some Anambra firefighters.

The fire chief described the incident as barbaric and a bad way to start the new year.

According to him, on Sunday 1st January, 2023 at about 1800hours, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of fire incident at Uga junction by Atani road.

“Immediately, our fire truck and fire fighters were deployed to the scene. On arrival to the fire scene, the mob attacked us.

“They threw stones, sticks and irons at us. Unfortunately, they shattered the windscreen of our fire trucks, the side glasses and also wounded some firefighters.

“As they started throwing stones on the fire truck while the fire was still on, what we could hear was, ‘is it now that you people are coming to fight the fire?

“We managed to escape the mob attack with our shattered windscreen and some injured firefighters.

“This gift of new year is really unfortunate, that our hardworking firefighters of Anambra State will be welcomed to the new year with this barbaric act.

“Perpetrators of this ugly act will surely be brought to book,” Mr Agbali said.

(NAN)

