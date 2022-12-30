The Yaba Magistrate court has ordered the remand of Drambi Vandi, the police officer who fatally shot Bolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based lawyer.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Drambi Vandi killed Mrs Raheem, an expectant mother, on Christmas day.

The police officer is attached to the Ajiwe police division in the Ajah area of the state.

Remand

The office of the Lagos State Attorney-General had filed a one count charge against the defendant.

The charge is dated 30 December.

A copy of the charge reads, “That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

With the charge, the attorney-general, Moyosore Onigbanjo, applied for the remand of the defendant, pursuant to Section 246 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos, 2015.

He told Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, that the basis for the remand is to allow the police conclude investigations into the matter.

The magistrate granted the request for remand.

She also ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, Jide Martins, for legal advice.

She then adjourned to 30 January to await the legal advice.

