The State Security Service has taken the Chairman of Ogun State Park Management (OGSPAM), Akeem Bodunrin, into custody over violent clashes among transport unions in the state.

Last Wednesday, members of OGSPAM and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) were involved in a bloody clash during the annual Itori Day festival. Governor Dapo Abiodun was at the event.

The clash left the state chairman of RTEAN, Akibu Titilayo, also called Efele, severely injured.

The two unions’ dispute is over the establishment of a new union called Ogun State Operations Management Service, (OSOMS) by the state government.

RTEAN alleged that Mr Bodunrin, also known as Iyeru, was involved in shooting in the incident, but the OGSPAM boss dismissed the allegation as laughable.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Governor Abiodun ordered the arrest of the union boss after the incident.

The security agencies, including the police and the SSS, later invited Mr Bodunrin for questioning.

However, when on Thursday morning the OGSPAM chairman visited the SSS office in Abeokuta, he was taken into custody.

But OGSPAM has described the detention of its leader as unfair.

According to a statement signed by its spokesperson, Moshood Arikewuyo, OGSPAM said Mr Bodunrin had “turned up at the Abeokuta office of the DSS on the invitation of the authorities of the DSS for questioning over the crisis rocking the leadership of transport unions in Ogun State.”

Mr Arikewuyo expressed surprise that the union boss was detained “after honouring an invitation for questioning.”

“Other transport union leaders that were invited for questioning were not detained, why only Iyeru? This is unfair and barbaric.

“As posited in our press release last week, Iyeru is a father to all the transport union leaders in Ogun State and could not have attacked any of his children.

“We are calling on Gov. Dapo Abiodun, Chief Olusegun Osoba and other stakeholders to wade into this matter,” he said

When PREMIUM TIMES called to speak with the SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, on the development, he asked our reporter to send a text message. But he was yet to respond to the text as of the time this report was filed.

