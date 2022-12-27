The Lagos police commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Bolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based lawyer.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mrs Raheem, who was pregnant, was fatally shot on Christmas day by a police officer attached to the Ajiwe police division in the Ajah area of the state.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson, on Monday named the killer cop as Drambi Vandi.

The incident took place at Ajah Under Bridge area of Lagos on Sunday.

Mrs Raheem’s killing was, however, not the first by the police in the area.

Earlier in the month, one Gafaru Buraimoh was also shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified officer from the same division.

Condolence visit

The commissioner of police arrived at the Ajah residence of the deceased around 5:30 p.m.

He consoled the deceased family including her husband and mother while he promised that the killer “won’t go unpunished.”

“The force is bent on making sure that he pays dearly for what he has done,” he said.

Earlier, a Lagos government delegation led by the state’s commissioner of justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Bolanle Raheem.

Mr Onigbanjo promised to lead the prosecution of the killer cop.

“The matter will be charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file. I will be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the government attaches to this matter,” he was quoted as saying.

