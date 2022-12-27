A government delegation led by the Lagos State Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Bolanle Raheem on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mrs Raheem, who was pregnant, was fatally shot on Christmas day by a police officer attached to the Ajiwe police division in the Ajah area of the state.

On Tuesday, the team sent by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also consisted of the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, and the Women and Poverty Alleviation Commissioner; Bolaji Dada.

The Head of Service, Muri Okunola, who was also present, signed the condolence register on behalf of the government to commiserate with the bereaved family at their Ajah residence in Lagos.

Mr Omotosho said that Mr Sanwo-Olu has reinforced his stand on justice for the family of the deceased.

“We have the permission of Mr governor to tell you that justice will be done in this matter,” the commissioner of justice was quoted as saying by a government statement.

“The matter will be charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file. I will be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the government attaches to this matter.”

According to the statement, the special adviser to the governor on technology and innovation, Tubosun Alake, “urged the family to take heart. He prayed that The Almighty would console the family.”

Mr Omotosho said the deceased’s husband “thanked Mr Sanwo-Olu for his empathy.”

Background

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson, on Monday named the killer cop as Drambi Vandi.

The incident took place at Ajah Under Bridge area of Lagos on Sunday.

Mrs Raheem’s killing was, however, not the first by the police in the area.

Earlier this month, one Gafaru Buraimoh was also shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified officer from the same division.

