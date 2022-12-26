The police have announced the arrest of an officer who shot and killed a lawyer in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, was fatally shot by a police officer on Christmas Day in the Ajah area of Lagos.

On Monday, the Lagos police spokesperson announced that the killer cop had been arrested.

“On the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members. The CP has equally directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for in-depth investigation,” Benjamin Hundeyin wrote in a statement.

The police did not name the police officer involved but said the “condemnable incident is against the standard operating procedures (SOP) and rules of engagement of the Force, and to say the least is embarrassing.”

Condolence

Many Nigerians have condemned the killing and called for the prosecution of the officer. Many on social media have also expressed condolence to the family of the victim.

In their statement, the police also expressed condolence to the family and friends of the deceased.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem who was shot dead by a police officer in Ajah on Sunday, December 25, 2022,” Mr Hundeyin, a superintendent of police, wrote.

The deceased is the second person shot this month by officers from the Ajiwe police division in Ajah, Lagos.

Earlier in the month, one Gafaru Buraimoh was also shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified officer from the same division.

Mr Hundeyin said the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement in a bid to put an end to such “avoidable ugly incidents.”

He urged Lagos residents to “remain calm” and said the police have contacted the Nigerian Bar Association and “other relevant stakeholders towards ensuring that justice totally prevails.”

News of extrajudicial killings by police officers is not uncommon in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria. In what was described as an accident by the police, officers shot at a guest at a birthday party in April.

In September 2021, a teenager, Monsurat Ojuade, was shot at her residence by a police officer in the Surulere area of the state.

