The police have announced the arrest of of an officer who shot and killed a lawyer in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, was fatally shot by a police officer on Christmas Day in the Ajah area of Lagos.

On Monday, the Lagos police spokesperson announced that the killer cop had been arrested.

“On the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, the errant officer has since been taken into custody alongside his team members. The CP has equally directed that the case be transferred …” Benjamin Hundeyin wrote in a statement.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

