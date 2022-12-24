The ruling House of Iwaye-Dodo in Ipokia town, Ogun State has petitioned Governor Dapo Abiodun against Yisa Olaniyan, whom it claimed is parading himself as the traditional ruler despite his deposition by the court.

The petitioners, Adesola Asade, Adepegba Asade and Akinleye Alaba, in the petition through their lawyer, said Justice O Ogunfowora of the state high court on 3 March voided the appointment of Mr Olaniyan as Onipokia of Ipokia

“The Honourable court set aside the approval and appointment of Yisa Olusola Olaniyan (the 11th Defendant) as Onipokia of Ipokia pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for injunction earlier filed by the Claimants. Attached herewith is the Order of the court dated March 23, 2022 as Annexure PAA-1.”

The petitioners urged the governor to enforce the judgement.

“In effect, the Court proceeded to set-aside the approval and installation of Yisa Olusola Olanivan (11th Defendant) in this suit as Onipokia of Ipokia in clear and definite terms, thus: ‘In the final analysis and in view of the above, this application is granted in the following terms:

“The approval of the appointment of the 11th Defendant by the 1st – 3rd Defendants is hereby set aside pending the hearing and determination of the Claimants’ application for Interlocutory Injunction filed on 1st June, 2020.'”

The aggrieved ruling house said the court declared that Mr Olaniyan should immediately vacate the two palaces being used for the functions of office and duties of Onipokia of Ipokia.

“That Yisa Olusola Olaniyan can no longer attend any functions or perform any traditional (and other related) duties as Onipokia of Ipokia. That Olu of Ilaro and other traditional Chiefs should no longer allow, recognize or accord any respect or recognition to Yisa Olusola Olaniyan as Onipokia of Ipokia.”

The petitioners lamented that despite the order of the court, Mr Olaniyan has continued to carry out functions and duties as Onipokia of Ipokia.

“On April 11, 2022, the claimants in this suit further approached the High Court by filing the necessary/appropriate processes for committal proceedings against the 11′ Defendant, Yisa Olusola Olaniyan and other traditional ruler(s), official(s), person(s) or group(s) for aiding and/or condoning reckless and lawless disobedience of Court Order in collaboration with the 11th Defendant, Yisa Olusola Olanivan. The committal processes have been duly served and acknowledged by Yisa Olusola Olaniyan and his counsel.”

The petition said, since March 3, Mr Olaniyan has continued to illegally perform official functions as Onipokia of Ipokia.

“Yisa Olusola Olaniyan was also at the palace of Kabiesi Oniru on August 12, 2022 which happened to be the second year anniversary of his illegal installation and appointment as Onipokia of Ipokia despite the Order of Court.

“On May 15,. 2022, Yisa Olusola Olaniyan was spotted at Baba Goin 40 years on stage event held at Ogba, Ikeja Lagos State where he was addressed as Onipokia of Ipokia. He also received an award as the “Most Exceptional Monarch” of the year al Lekki as Onipokia of Ipokia on June 19, 2022’.

“His birthday celebration also held in Ipokia in the palace on September 5, 2022 and he conducted the ceremony as Onipokia of Ipokia in disobedience to Court order removing him as Onipokia of Ipokia’, the petition reads.

“‘By this letter, we wish to warn (with courteous regards) Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, all other Kabiyesis, Obas, Chiefs including persons, groups, bodies or associations that it is contemptuous, and a criminal offence to accord respect to, or recognise or address Yisa Olusola Olaniyan as Onipokia of Ipokia’

“We wish to further warn anyone who violates the exiting order of a Court of competent jurisdiction that we shall invoke the full weights of the law to proceed against them, and contempt proceedings shall immediately be initiated with a view to sending such person(s) to jail for flagrant disobedience of a valid and subsisting order of the High Court of Ogun State’.

“Your Excellency, as the Chief Security Officer and Chief Enforcer of lawful orders in Ogun State, we kindly request you to use your good offices to cause the deployment of security officers and officers of all other agencies in the State to enforce the order of Court and prevent a break-down of law and order in Ipokialand.”

The petitioners urged the government to immediately seal off the palace of Onipokia of Ipokia at Market Square and the mini Palace located at the Iwaye Dodo ruling house in Iwaye Dodo Compound

They also urged the government to prevent Mr Olaniyan “from further parading himself as Onipolia of Ipokia or performing the function(s) or duties of Onipokia of Ipokia (pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Injunction, as contained in the order of Court).”

