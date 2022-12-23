The Osun State Government has asked the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, to return 11 vehicles he allegedly took from the state after completing his tenure.

Apart from the ex-governor, others who were asked to return vehicles allegedly taken illegally from the state include Mr Oyetola’s wife, Kafayat Oyetola, and former aides to the ex-governor.

Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson of incumbent governor Demola Adeleke, in a Friday statement, said the vehicles that were illegally taken were worth N2.9 billion.

Mr Oyetola has yet to react to the claims by Mr Rasheed, as of the time of this report.

Mr Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress lost his bid for re-election to Mr Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Adeleke has, since his inauguration, repeatedly accused Mr Oyetola of impropriety and has reversed some of the actions the latter took as governor.

Mr Oyetola has, however, denied any wrongdoing and said he acted in the best interest of the state.

Mr Oyetola is, however, still challenging the outcome of the July governorship election at the election tribunal.

In his Friday statement, Mr Rasheed said the government’s decision was taken by an asset recovery panel set up by the new governor.

“The Assets Recovery Panel of the Osun State Government has directed former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Hajia Kafayat Oyetola and other former appointees to immediately return assorted vehicles valued at N2.9 billion presently illegally in their possession,” Mr Rasheed wrote in his Friday statement.

“As at today, there is no law that authorised any elected or appointed officials to go with state vehicles after completing their tenure of office.”

Read the full statement by Mr Rasheed below.

Osun Govt Directs Ex-Gov Oyetola, Other Appointees to Return Vehicles Worth N2.9billion

The Assets Recovery Panel of the Osun State Government has directed former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Hajia Kafayat Oyetola and other former appointees to immediately return assorted vehicles valued at N2.9 billion presently illegally in their possession.

The former officials had gone away with various models of vehicles without any legal basis for such action. As at today, there is no law that authorised any elected or appointed officials to go with state vehicles after completing their tenure of office.

The Chairman of the Asset Recovery Committee, Dr BT Salami reported that due diligence has been conducted and the committee has concluded that the affected past officials should return government vehicles in their possession.

“This is the first batch of vehicles to be retrieved. We will soon come up with the second batch. All affected officials should return the vehicles in their possession immediately to avoid coercive procedures for recovery of State assets”, the Committee Chairman said.

In the list of affected officials, Governor Oyetola alone has 11 vehicles ranging from Lexus Jeep, Toyota Prado jeeps and assorted models of costly vehicles. The wife, Mrs Kafayat also has in her possession several brand of governments vehicles which were taken away against provisions of the law.

Other former officials listed include immediate past SPECIAL Adviser on Security, former Chief Details, former Personal Assistant to the Governor, former special assistants to the Governor, former Senior special assistants, former special advisers, former local government caretaker chairmen and members, former board chairmen and members, former Chief of Staff, former Deputy Chief of Staff, former Deputy Governor , former Secretary to the State Government, former commissioners among others.

The former Deputy Governor has more than seven government vehicles in his custody contrary to the provisions of the law.

A serving Senator, Oriolowo is also directed to return to the Osun State Agricultural Development Programme five machines namely motor grader, buldozer, soil compactor machine among others.

All affected ex-officials are to urgently comply with the above request or risk enforcement procedures.

Signed:

Mallam Olawale Rasheed,

Spokesperson to the Executive Governor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

