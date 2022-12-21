The Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, barred journalists from covering the testimony of an alleged rape survivor in the trial of Femi Olaleye.

The survivor testified before the court on Wednesday.

Mr Olaleye, the managing director of the Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, is facing a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration of his wife’s niece when she was 16 years old.

Her niece, the alleged rape survivor, turned 18 in March.

The accused, a cancer advocate, was arraigned by the Lagos State government in November.

The doctor pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him. He was granted bail but has yet to fulfil the conditions.

On Monday, the doctor’s wife, Aderemi Olaleye, told the court how he gave her sleeping pills in the night to be free to rape her niece.

‘Publicity’

At the hearing, the state’s lawyer, Babatunde Martins, told the court that the prosecution team sought to present two witnesses — the survivor and a psychologist.

While citing section 36(4)a of the 1999 constitution (as amended), Mr Martins asked the court to exclude everyone in the courtroom except the lawyers to the parties involved in the matter.

The lawyer said although the survivor is now an adult, the court must consider the “protection of the private lives of the parties and that publicity would be contrary to the interests of justice” by excluding other parties from the hearing.

Section 36(4)a of the 1999 Constitution states that “a court or such a tribunal may exclude from its proceedings persons other than the parties thereto or their legal practitioners in the interest of defence, public safety, public order, public morality, the welfare of persons who have not attained the age of eighteen years, the protection of the private lives of the parties or to such extent as it may consider necessary by reason of special circumstances in which publicity would be contrary to the interests of justice.”

The defendant’s lawyer, Babatunde Ogala, did not oppose the application.

In his ruling, Rahman Oshodi, the presiding judge, held that the court moves to a closed session.

After the ruling, the journalists and other parties in the court were asked to leave the court to allow the survivor to narrate her experience.

