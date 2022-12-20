A mobile court in Lagos has sentenced David Oluchkwu to jail for impersonating officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

The court in Oshodi on Monday sentenced Mr Oluchukwu to four months jail term, the agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement.

The convict was arrested for impersonating and extorting money from motorists in Lagos.

He was arrested in the Lekki area of the state by the agency’s patrol team.

The convict was arraigned by the agency on a two-count charge of “conduct likely to cause breach of peace” and “impersonation.”

According to Mr Taofiq, the magistrate, Adesanya Adebola, sent Mr Oluchkwu to jail without any option of fine after he pleaded guilty to the charges levied against him.

The charges levied against him contravened Section 168 (D) and Section 78 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015).

READ ALSO:

In his reaction to the judgement, the agency’s boss, Bolaji Oreagba, said it was a welcome development as it would serve as a deterrent to others extorting members of the public under false pretenses.

“Our Surveillance and Intelligence Unit which has now been fully restructured would continue to hunt for other bad elements disturbing the peace of the society,” Mr Oreagba was quoted as saying.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

