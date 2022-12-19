At least three persons were killed in an auto crash on Sunday in Akure, along the Akure-Owo Expressway.
The accident involved a Toyota Sienna bus and a 12-seater passenger bus.
It was gathered that 12 other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ezekiel SonAllah, confirmed the incident.
He said the crash was caused by wrongful overtaking and speed violation by the drivers of the two vehicles.
The latest accident occurs about a month after two persons died and several others were injured in an automobile accident at the Shasha Market on the Akure-Owo Expressway in Akure.
The accident, which occurred around 7.30 a.m., involved two petrol tankers and a car, which was parked in front of a filling station in the market.
The two tankers were said to have been driving in opposite directions when one of the drivers lost control, swerved off his lane and hit the other vehicles in the other lane.
The FRSC had blamed that accident on a brake failure.
