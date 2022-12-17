The body of Bamise Ayanwola, a woman allegedly killed by a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver has been buried.

She was buried at Atan Cemetery, Yaba, area of Lagos on Friday.

Ms Ayanwola, 22, got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop. Her body was discovered some days later.

The driver of the bus, Andrew Ominnikoron, is facing four-count of conspiracy, rape and murder over her death.

Family and friends were in tears as they gathered at the cemetery to bid her farewell.

While some of the attendees including relatives laid curses on those behind her untimely death, others demanded that the culprits be punished.

Speaking at the funeral, Tayo Ayantola told PREMIUM TIMES that the deceased deserves justice.

“The government should ensure the safety of all Nigerians. We want justice for Bamise, those who killed her…let all of them be apprehended and tell us why they killed her,” he said.

“And let the government ensure that the family is out of this internal pain. Every day we cannot sleep. We want the government to speed up action.”

“Our parents are not fine.”

A pastor from the Deeper Life Bible Ministry who presided over the funeral urged her family and friends not to despair over her death.

He said no one is exonerated from life’s “affliction and troubles.”

“In moments like this we need to look unto God. We cannot bring back our beloved sister to this world again, no matter what you do.”

Also, Caroline Oni, the deceased’s boss, described her as someone who had high aspirations and was “always willing to learn.”

“Her elder sister brought her to me to learn tailoring. Bamise is a lovely girl. She is hardworking, anything is possible whenever she is around,” she said .

She added that during the festive season, the deceased would come and stay at her house just to ensure that the clothes were ready for the customers.

See more photos below:

