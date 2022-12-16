The chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Transportation, Temitope Adewale, has said the agos Red Line Rail System is 85 per cent ready.

The lawmaker said this on Thursday when he led the committee on an on-the-site visit to the train stations between Ifako-Ijaiye and Yaba, a statement signed by Eromosele Ebhomele, the Chief Press Secretary to the speaker of the House read.

The rail projects are being undertaken by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), an agency under the Ministry of Transportation.

In 2021, the state government said that the Lagos Blue and Red rail lines will be operational by December 2022.

However, with this development, there might be a delay in the use of the train.

Mr Adewale said the train will move 500,000 passengers daily, 3.5 million passengers weekly and 15 million passengers a month.

The Red Line project will link Oyingbo to the Agbado area of the state.

Mr Adewale said the state government understands the need to boost the transportation sector to ease the daily movement of its residents.

“Remember that the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Dr Mudashiru Obasa, during the presentation of the 2023 budget, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the purchase of trains and his zeal to complete the project,” he was quoted as saying

“So today, by the powers conferred on us by the constitution and under the headship of Mr speaker, we decided to conduct an oversight on the Ministry of Transportation and to be precise, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

“We have visited the railway and five stations in Iju, Agege, Ikeja, the Yaba and now Oyingbo where the rolling stocks or trains are parked contrary to what we’ve been hearing that the trains are not here.”

Bisi Yusuff, a lawmaker, said the project is a result of good leadership and continuity in government.

According to him, a former governor of the state, and presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu, kick-started the project.

The Lagos light rail network was flagged off by the Bola Tinubu administration in 2003.

He urged the residents to vote massively for the APC so they would continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

