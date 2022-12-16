With a little over two months until Nigeria’s general elections, a non-partisan group, ElectHer, has lamented the low participation of women in politics in the country.

The group’s founder, Ibijoke Faborode, also challenged what she described as cultural stereotypes plaguing women in Nigeria, including those interested in politics.

Ms Faborode said this at a gala dinner organised by the group in collaboration with the European Union themed ‘We are Nigeria’ on Wednesday.

She added that her group had unveiled a series of initiatives to support Nigerian women in politics.

To this end, Ms Faborode and other speakers at the event made a case for more female participation in Nigerian politics.

While reiterating that her organisation is non-partisan, she said it is more concerned with creating a safe space for women in politics, mobilising resources and driving attitudinal change.

“We want to ensure that people understand that without women, there is no Nigeria. Essentially, we are thinking of ways to create a platform that can change the narrative and prejudices against Nigerian women in politics,” she said.

ElectHer’s patron, Akintoye Akindele, in his remarks, noted that Nigerian women are making giant strides in different facets of the economy but need more inclusion in politics.

He said: “In terms of education, women are getting the right education in terms of exposure and the right exposures in terms of trade and entrepreneurship, there are more women entrepreneurs than men in terms of leadership from the community grassroots on top, women are more in the inclusion of managing families, managing communities.”

Mr Akindele noted that Nigerian women have excelled in political office and have even led wars in the past and are natural leaders.

He said: “Women have been running governments, running the military, running companies and running families. Women are able; it is about time we have a balanced conversation where men and women can have a robust conversation that is inclusive and ensures that the future that we all create is a future that we all build together.”

He also reiterated ElectHer’s mission which includes addressing the underrepresentation of women in politics in Nigeria and Africa.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, lauded ElectHer for its effort to encourage women to join politics and affirmed its support to promote more women continually.

Photo caption: Canadian High commissioner to Nigeria, James Christoff (left), Journalist and compere, Laila Johnson-Salami; founder ElectHer, Ibijoke Faborode and actor, Sam Adegoke

