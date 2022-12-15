A 27-year-old man, David Oluchkwu, has been arrested for allegedly impersonating officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

The suspect was reportedly caught on Wednesday extorting motorists for various traffic offences, Adebayo Taofiq, the agency’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

He was caught around the Lekki area of the state by the agency patrol team. Mr Taofiq said the team was “monitoring and controlling traffic” around the area.

The suspect was “fully kitted with a LASTMA uniform on a black jean collecting money from different commercial bus drivers who were illegally dropping and picking passengers under the Lekki bridge. ”

The suspect, Mr Taofeek said, confessed to making an average of N40,000 everyday from the “illegal traffic business.”

“Any motorists I catch driving against traffic (One-way) paid a minimum of N50,000 while other traffic violators were charged with different fines,” the suspect was quoted as saying.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Agency revealed that the arrested suspect belonged to a criminal gang and they have been extorting huge sum of money from innocent motorists apprehended for various traffic offences ranging from seat-belt, obstructions, illegal overtaking and One-way at different locations across the state,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, Bolaji Oreagba, the agency’s General Manager, said “unscrupulous elements impersonating as Lastma Officials” are causing damage to its reputation.

Mr Oreagba urged motorists to be wary of fake officers demanding money from them, stating that the agency operates a cashless policy as any violators arrested are charged to court with a ‘Referral Notice.’

He also warned impersonators to desist from such illegal acts as more officers have been deployed to hunt them down.

The suspect who has no fixed address will be charged to court Thursday, the statement said.

