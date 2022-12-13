Governor Ademola Adeleke says companies mining gold in Osun will henceforth pay 13 per cent of their profits into the state coffers.

The governor also vowed to prosecute illegal miners and make them pay for damages caused by their activities to the environment in the state.

Mr Adeleke spoke on Monday while inaugurating a committee to monitor and regulate activities in the mining sector in the state.

“All illegal mining activities must stop immediately. Henceforth, all illegal mining syndicates will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

Mr Adeleke lamented the effect of illegal mining in the state, stressing that many of its citizens had lost their lives to the activities.

“Osun State has been subjected to intense environmental degradation arising from activities of mining companies. River Osun has been polluted and our people are dying as related sicknesses are spreading. These are sad realities which none of the mining companies has raised a finger to address,” he said.

The governor vowed to make mining production companies operating in the state to pay for the damages they cause to the environment.

“My administration will insist on the companies paying for the cleaning up of our rivers and environment,” Mr Adeleke maintained.

“Segilola and other companies operating in our state should take note that cleaning up of our environment is going to be a continuous exercise and the resulting expenditure is to be borne by the companies. I will not allow Osun people to continue to be exposed to polluted river water and the state to be so cheated.

“Osun state according to extant laws is entitled to 13 per cent derivation from every ounce of gold extracted from our gold and other solid mineral fields. Segilola and other operating companies are expected by law to pay Osun State 13 per cent derivation on the value of gold and other solid minerals produced in the last 25 years,” he said.

“Till date, we have no record of any payment made by Segilola and other mining companies to Osun State. My administration is determined to recover every penny owed Osun State by companies operating in Osun gold fields,” the governor added.

“For the sake of emphasis, denying Osun State of its legitimate revenue through refusal to pay derivation and polluting our environment with impunity will not continue under my watch. I was elected to protect and serve the economic interest of Osun State and that is one of my priorities.”

