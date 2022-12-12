PREMIUM TIMES’ reporters were among the winners Sunday night as the brightest in the Nigerian media were celebrated at the annual Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, also known as the DAME Awards.

DAME was established in 1991 to enhance professionalism in the Nigerian media industry by rewarding talent and enterprise.

At the 31st edition of the Awards, which took place at Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, the organisers honoured over 30 journalists for their works in the past year across 15 categories, with some media houses also receiving prestigious prizes for excelling in the print, online and broadcast categories of journalism.

A report by PREMIUM TIMES on ‘How extortion, delay in getting court judgements frustrate justice in Nigeria’ won in the Judicial Reporting category.

The story was written by Alfred Olufemi and x-rays how the delay in the issuance of certified true copies (CTCs) of court judgments has become a big problem in the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria and led to the denial of justice.

Before he left for The Punch newspaper last year, Mr Olufemi, a multiple award-winning journalist, covered Nigeria’s North-Central states for PREMIUM TIMES. His winning entry was published in 2021.

Oladimeji Rahmon of The Punch was named the Judicial Reporter of the Year, while Ameh Ejekwonyilo of PREMIUM TIMES emerged as the first runner-up with his report, ‘How decrepit court facilities hamper justice delivery in Nigeria’s capital.’

In the Lagos Reporting category, Gbenga Salau of The Guardian newspaper claimed the prize, while Oladeinde Olawoyin of PREMIUM TIMES was named the second runner-up with his submission, Inside world of small businesses keeping Lagos night economy alive. Gabriel Ogunjobi of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) was the first runner-up for his report.

Kunle Akinrinade from The Nation newspaper won the Investigative Journalist of the Year prize for his report on the herder and farmers crisis in Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES’ Ibrahim Adeyemi was the second runner in the prestigious award for his two-part investigation into a reprisal attack by the Nigerian military on some communities in Benue State.

Mr Adeyemi did the report while he was also at FIJ.

Other Categories

Taiwo Alimi of The Nation newspaper won in the Nutrition Reporting category for his story “Poisonous junk! Fast food exposes more Nigerians to heart disease,” published in 2021. His colleague at The Nation, Innocent Duru, and Deji Lambo of The Punch were the first and second runners up respectively in the category.

Yekeen Akinwale of HumanAngle won the Niger Delta Reporting category for this report.

Al-Jazeera’s Oluwakemi Falodun won in the Education category for her report, “How parents and teachers empower Nigeria’s special needs children,” with Grace Edema of The Punch and Kunle Adebajo of HumAngle the first and second runners up respectively.

Christian Okpara of The Guardian was named the Sports Reporter of the Year, ahead of Ebenezer Bajela of The Punch and Taiwo Alimi of The Nation who were the runners-up.

Editor of the Year

Niyi Adesina of The Nation won the prestigious Editor of the Year prize, with a former editor of The Punch, Ademola Oni, and The Guardian’s Alabi William clinching the second and third positions.

Lasisi Olagunju, Editor of Saturday Tribune, won the prize for Informed Commentary for his article, ‘Desmond Tutu, Kukah and the Protests in London.’

Corporate Awards

The Nation newspaper was named the newspaper of the year, while Vanguard Newspaper beat Daily Trust and Daily Sun to win in the Best Designed Newspaper category.

The Punch Newspaper was the winner in the Editorial Writing Category.

In the Child-Friendly Medium Category, The Guardian came first, with ThisDay and The Punch second and third respectively.

For being user-friendly and providing “fresh quality content,” Business Day Newspaper for the second time won the “Best Media Website” category.

Lifetime Award

A former Managing Director of The Punch, Ademola Osinubi, received the DAME Lifetime Award for his contributions to the growth of journalism in Nigeria.

‘Media scrutiny’

In his opening speech at the event, DAME’s supervising Trustee, Lanre Idowu, challenged journalists to rise to their responsibilities to the society, observing that the leadership and direction required of the Nigerian media in the forthcoming general elections are “not always there.”

“The media must moderate the process by defining the issues and getting the candidates to respond so that the electorates can make informed decisions,” he said.

“Why is it so difficult to moderate media debates or interviews, if we approached the task with the political detachments necessary for a professional job? ”

He said the media should be able to assess the “correctness” of candidates for political offices.

Mr Idowu further stated that it is not in the interest of candidates to be perceived as avoiding media scrutiny.

One of the presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu of the APC, has been accused of avoiding public debates and interviews with journalists.

However, recently, he spoke at Chatham House in the UK and granted an eight minutes-long interview to the BBC.

Mr Idowu further said there is “sufficient time” for the media to make necessary amendments before the general elections.

He commended media proprietors coming together to introduce industry-driven mechanisms to regulate the profession, stressing that more collaborative efforts among media professionals “would be more rewarding.”

One of the award recipients, Mr Osinubi, commended the organisers of the event for rewarding good journalism and pledged a lifetime partnership with DAME.

“I believe in what DAME is doing. I believe in what Lanre Idowu is doing and that’s why I am here to honour him,” he said.

“I would do everything within my capacity and resources to see that DAME reaches the envisioned height,” he said.

