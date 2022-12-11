A local government councillor and a vigilante have been killed by armed persons in Koseru, a farm settlement in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, is suspected to be a reprisal attack following an earlier attack on a woman.

The name of the councillor is yet to be verified but the vigilante was simply identified as Kayode.

Sources said Saturday’s attack followed the alleged killing of a woman in Kajola village, Okitipupa Local Government Area. The two communities have had disagreements over land in the past, an official said.

The police, however, said that though the woman was shot, she survived the attack.

On Sunday, the gunmen that attacked Koseru also reportedly destroyed some farmlands and burnt some motorcycles during the raid.

Many residents have since fled the community for fear of being attacked.

The Corps Commander of Amotekun in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the incident, saying the corpses had been deposited in a mortuary.

However, Mr Adeleye, who said no Amotekun operative died in the attack, said normalcy had been restored in the community.

He also said a combined team of the police, army and Amotekun corps was keeping the peace in the area.

”There has been an age-long crisis in Koseru between Oluku family of Ikale in Okitipupa and the Oyo/Osun farmers living in Odigbo local government,” Mr Adeleye said.

“The Oyo/Osun are predominantly cash crop farmers. They have been fighting over ownership of the land.

“The fresh crisis erupted when a woman in Kajola was shot.

“We are suspecting a reprisal attack of some Ikale youths who mobilised themselves and launched an attack on the unsuspecting Osun/Oyo farmers.

“There is a councillor representing Oyo/Osun axis that was killed in the fracas. A vigilante member and not Amotekun was killed.

“Their corpses have been deposited at the hospital. Amotekun, police and the army maintain vigilance overnight to ensure peace returns. The attackers destroyed more of farmlands.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, while also confirming the incident, said no policeman was killed in the attack.

She said a woman was shot at her farm on Saturday afternoon by two masked men who tried to kill her.

She said security operatives had been deployed to the community to restore peace, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyeyemi Oyediran, had visited the community and ordered the arrest of those involved in arson and killings in the community.

“On the 9th December 2022, a case of attempted murder was reported at Kajola Division, that a woman Julianah Alaba Abejoye, female, was shot by two masked men on her farm at Ogbontiba via Kuseru with a locally made double-barrelled gun and escaped but the woman sustained injuries on the arm and thigh and was rushed to the hospital for treatment,” a statement by Mrs Odunlami said on Sunday.

“On the 10th December 2022, at about 1000hrs, in what seemed to be a reprisal attack, Aiyetoro boys in their numbers attacked Kuseru Village, set ablaze motorcycle parks, killed livestock, destroyed motorcycles and cut down plantain trees.

“Police contingents were quickly dispatched to the scene. While on patrol of the villages, corpses of victims were met at the Palace of Bale of Kuseru village who were said to have been allegedly ambushed and killed by the invaders.

“But normalcy has returned to the village as tactical teams of the command have been deployed to aid the activities of Policemen in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyediran visited the scene, urged all parties involved to sheathe their swords and allow police carry out a thorough investigation on what really happened.

“He further ordered that the Area Commander and DPO of the area ensure all culprits involved in the arson and murder be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

“The CP is also using this medium to allay the fears of the residents around Kuseru, Aiyetoro and Ago Alafia and Ondo State at large that nothing untoward will happen to them as adequate security is emplaced to ensure a hitch-free celebration during this period.”

