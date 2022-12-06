The Lagos State government has issued a traffic advisory for the APC women’s rally scheduled for Wednesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Old Onikan Stadium), Onikan area of the state.

The travel advisory is contained in a statement by the commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, on Monday.

In November, the state government issued a traffic diversion for its presidential and governorship rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The notice will ensure that motorists navigate the route accordingly during the event. The rally is to call for support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The commissioner said that traffic will be restricted between the Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 2 and Onikan Roundabout from 10 a.m.

He urged motorists to make use of Island Club road by Police Headquarters Zone 2, Onikan to connect their desired destinations through alternative routes.

Mr Oladeinde explained that motorists from Victoria Island can make use of Ozumba Mbadiwe road through Five Cowrie Bridge (Falomo Bridge) to access Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road and connect their destinations or go through Bonny Camp to access CMS/ Marina Bridge after Independence Bridge (Mekunwen Bridge) and loop it down towards Cathedral Church to link Lagos Island through Odunlami Street to continue their journeys.

He also said that motorists can utilise Force Road beside Muson Centre to J.K Randle Avenue (Race Course) to Water Board to Old Broad Street to complete their journeys.

The commissioner said that motorists who use King George V Road to link Awolowo Road or Jk Randle Avenue through Onikan Roundabout should use Turton Street inwards to Lewis Street to reach Sandgrouse or make use of Moloney Street to access Obalende.

Mr Oladeinde further said that motorists from Awolowo road, Ikoyi heading to Onikan can make use of Falomo Roundabout to Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road to access Simpson/Sandgrouse road or go through Simpson Interchange to Obalende to Moloney Street and proceed on their journeys.

He also said that motorists from JK Randle Avenue (Race Course) going towards Water Board can alternatively use Old Defence road or Ganiyu Smith road to link Igbosere, Sandgrouse to Simpson Street and access Third Mainland Bridge through Simpson Interchange for their desired destinations.

He listed Zone 2 Car Park, Club Road, MUSON Kitchen Car Park, Odeya Multi-Layer Car Park, King George V Road, TBS, Cricket Pitch Car Park, Independent Building Car Park, Banquet Hall Car Park, Marquee Car Park and the Old Defense Headquarters Car Park as some of the locations for the designated free parking lots.

The commissioner urged party members and supporters attending the rally to access the venue using the Third Mainland Bridge and descend at the Onikan exit to link the designated car parks.

He added that Alfred Rewane road through Falomo into Awolowo road and Outer Marina through Force road will also be open for attendees to access designated car parks.

