Supporters of the All Progressive Congress are presently trooping into the Teslim Balogun Stadium (TBS) in Lagos for the presidential and governorship rally of the party.

Bola Tinubu of the APC is seeking to be elected president, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is seeking reelection in the 2023 general election.

Ahead of the rally, the state government announced traffic diversion in the area.

See pictures from the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

