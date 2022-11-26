Supporters of the All Progressive Congress are presently trooping into the Teslim Balogun Stadium (TBS) in Lagos for the presidential and governorship rally of the party.
Bola Tinubu of the APC is seeking to be elected president, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is seeking reelection in the 2023 general election.
Ahead of the rally, the state government announced traffic diversion in the area.
See pictures from the event.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999