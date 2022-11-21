The two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have resumed their bickering over the candidature of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

While former governor, Ayo Fayose, is one of the party leaders opposed to Atiku’s presidential bid, he has yet to declare support for any other candidate.

Mr Fayose and his allies in the party are angling for a southern president, despite being in the PDP which has a northern candidate.

Mr Fayose and some PDP members in Ekiti State are in the faction of the party not backing Atiku.

However, Biodun Olujimi, the senator representing Ekiti South district, leads another faction backing Atiku.

At a meeting on Sunday in Ekiti South, the leaders of the faction restated their support for the candidate, vowing not to betray him in the coming presidential election.

The faction also declared their support for the reelection bid of Mrs Olujimi, and other party candidates in the zone.

The leaders accused the Fayose-led group of anti-party activities, vowing to ensure they faced disciplinary actions.

There were indications that the Fayose faction had earlier endorsed the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Ekiti South, Yemi Adaramodu, for the next election.

A communique signed by the party’s chairman in the district, Femi Tijani, after a meeting attended by 40 chieftains of the party across the six council areas, noted that their adoption of Atiku, Mrs Olujimi and other House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates in the district, underscored their loyalty to PDP.

“That we remain resolute in our resolve to collectively work to ensure victory of our presidential candidate and vice Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa in the February 25 2023 Presidential election,” the communique read in part.

“That members of the PDP in the South senatorial District of Ekiti State remain committed and resolute to the People’s oriented ideology of our great party- PDP.

“That we reinterate our resolve to collectively and assiduously work together to ensure the victory of all candidates in the forthcoming general elections slated for 25th February, 2023.”

The faction also pledged support for Mrs Olujimi to return to the Senate, warning party members supporting opposing candidates to desist or face disciplinary actions.

Mr Fayose’s lukewarm attitude to the Atiku campaign underscored his alignment with the Integrity Group led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and others over the demand for the resignation of the PDP Chairman, Iyiorchia Ayu.

Mr Fayose told Channels Television on Friday that there was no way the PDP will win in the South-west in the presidential election.

He said the PDP presidential candidate needs to negotiate with Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, and the Integrity Group to be able to make impact in the coming election.

