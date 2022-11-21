The arraignment of an alleged rapist, Femi Olaleye, suffered a setback on Monday following his absence at the sexual offences and domestic violence court in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

The defendant’s lawyer, Babatunde Ogala, told the judge, Ramon Oshodi, that his client who is on bail “is out of town.”

The state government had planned to arraign the Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Monday for alleged rape of a minor (name withheld).

Mr Olaleye is facing a two-count charge of alleged rape and sexual assault by penetration of his wife’s niece.

During the court sitting, Mr Ogala told the court that the client hasn’t been “served the information.”

However, the prosecution team led by Olugbenga Alagbe told the court that a letter dated 18 November was sent to the defendant and the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) to notify all parties of the proceedings.

He subsequently urged the court to issue a bench warrant against the defendant.

“Asking for a bench warrant for a man who has neither jumped bail nor refused to appear before the court? The defendant is not running anywhere,” the defendant’s lawyer responded.

“If he was in Lagos, he would be here.”

He further said that they got to know of the letter after it was sent to his client’s office in his absence.

He added that the letter does not contain the charges.

“It is out of respect that we appear to represent our clients who has not been served,” Mr Ogala said.

“As at the time the letter was sent to his office, he was out of town.”

Mr Ogala urged the court to grant the defence further dates while assuring the court that his client will be available at the next date.

The judge adjourned the matter to 30 November, “at the instance of the defendant.”

