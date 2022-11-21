Hearing in a fraud case filed against the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been postponed to 23 January next year.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the Federal High Court in Abeokuta shifted the hearing to enable the judge clear pre-election matters before the court.

It will be recalled that the court had constituted a special task force to swiftly hear and determine pending pre-election cases.

At the court in Abeokuta on Monday, a court clerk who did not give his name because he was not in line to speak to journalists, said the judge has postponed Mr Oluomo’s case.

“The judges have a mandate to determine as fast as possible all the pre-election matters before them and as a result all other cases can wait,” the court clerk said.

The EFCC in September had arrested the speaker for alleged mismanagement of public funds.

The anti-graft agency then filed an 11-count charge of forgery, conspiracy, and stealing from the state treasury among others, against him.

In a court document obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the EFCC said Mr Oluomo and Oladayo Samuel, Adeyemo Taiwo, and Adeyanju Nimota -Amoke laundered over N2 billion of public funds among themselves.

The EFCC said the defendants’ act is against the provision of sections 18 (a), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.

The case was scheduled for hearing on Monday but has now been put forward to next year.

