The Lagos State government has reiterated its commitment to the “diligent prosecution” of Andrew Ominikoron, the suspect in the rape and death of Bamise Ayanwola.

This is contained in a statement by T.K Shitta-Bey, a permanent secretary of the state’s ministry of justice on Sunday.

Ms Ayanwola, 22, got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on 26 February. She had boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop. Her body was discovered some days later.

The murder suspect, a BRT driver, denied involvement in the incident.

The state government put out the statement ahead of her first posthumous birthday – 30 November.

“As we approach the first posthumous birthday of Oluwabamise Ayanwola, the Lagos State Government, again empathise with the family on the incident that led to the untimely death of their loved one,” the statement reads.

“The government wishes to reiterate that it will, through the Ministry of Justice, leave no stone unturned in ensuring the diligent prosecution of the defendant- Andrew Nice Ominikoron.

“Towards fulfilling this obligation, the defendant was arrested by the Police on the 7th of March, 2022.”

Ms Shitta-Bey said that in a bid to demonstrate how important the matter is, it is being handled by Moyosore Onigbanjo, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

A team of lawyers from the Directorate Public Prosecution (DPP) has also lent their expertise to the matter, she said.

“In the proof of evidence, the State lined up nine (9) witnesses to testify. Trial commenced on the 9th of May, 2022 and from the time of arraignment till date, the case has come up eleven (11) times,” Ms Shitta-Bey said.

“The State has called seven (7) witnesses with thirteen (13) exhibits tendered. PW7 whose examination-in-chief was concluded on 31st day of October, 2022 is now being cross examined by defence counsel and the case stands adjourned till 5th of December, 2022 for continuation of trial.

“The family of Oluwabamise Ayanwola is represented by Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana or counsel from his chambers. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos Branch, also sends a legal team to observe the proceedings.”