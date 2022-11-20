The police in Lagos State have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother-in-law and one other person after raping his wife’s teenage sister in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.
Police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
He said the suspect killed the person who saw him killing his mother-in-law.
“The suspect killed his mother-in-law, only to discover someone saw him committing the crime.
“He quickly killed the man that saw him.
“Preliminary investigation shows that he killed his mother-in-law because she discovered he was having carnal knowledge of his wife’s 14-year old younger sister (mother-in law’s daughter) and vowed to take it up,” he said.
According to Mr Hundeyin, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for conclusion of investigation and arraignment.
(NAN)
