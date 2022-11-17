The police in Osun State have allayed fears over the sighting of some armed men at the gate of the State High Court in Osogbo during a sitting of the governorship election petition tribunal.

There were reports on Wednesday that security officers intercepted a car conveying some persons armed with guns to the high court premises.

The car and its occupants were reported to have been whisked away to the police headquarters in Osogbo for investigation.

But Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson, told PREMIUM TIMES that the armed men are local hunters working with the police.

READ ALSO:

“They are local security personnel and hunters. They did not attack anyone. They are working together with police on security,” she said.

The police spokesperson explained that the hunters had been directed to go to the court premises.

“They were heading somewhere else before they were instructed to go to that place,” she said.

Mrs Opalola urged residents of the state to go about their normal businesses without fear, stressing, “There is no cause for alarm.”