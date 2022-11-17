The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has presented the fourth budget of his administration to the House of Assembly.

The appropriation bill tagged ‘Budget of Continued Development and Prosperity’ was laid before the Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, on Thursday at the plenary.

Mr Abiodun presented N472.25 billion as the proposed expenditure for the state government in 2023. This is over N100 billion more than the 2022 budget which was N350.7 billion.

In the 2023 budget proposal, the governor proposed N201.84 billion as recurrent expenditure, while N270.41 billion was budgeted for capital expenditure.

Mr Abiodun also put personnel costs at N79.47 billion, social contribution and social benefits at N21.12 billion and public debt charge at N39.90 billion.

The overhead cost was also put at N61.35 billion; while capital expenditure is N270.41billion.

READ ALSO: Hoodlums set Ogun INEC office on fire

While speaking at the assembly, the governor appealed to the lawmakers to thoroughly and expressly vet the proposed budget and return for executive assent.

The governor claimed that all the contents of the proposed budget emanated from the wishes expressed by the Ogun people at the different Budget Town Hall meetings earlier held.