The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, vowed to safeguard press freedom if elected president.

Atiku made the promise when he spoke with members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Lagos on Wednesday.

He commended the press members for their role in the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

“Many of you have sacrificed your life and career,” he said.

He also used the opportunity of the interactive session to reel out his plans for Nigerians as contained in his manifesto titled “My Covenant with Nigerians” as well as the “Recover Agenda” of the PDP.

Atiku told the editors that he sees himself as a true Nigerian in every dimension because he has spent the greater part of his career in the south and as such, he knows the south as much as he knows the north.

Asked about his economic blueprint for Nigeria, the former vice-president said he intends to continue with the economic policy of the PDP government in 1999 – 2007 which includes liberalising the economy and empowering the private sector.

“If you look at the thriving economies in the world, they allow the private sector to run the economy,” he said.

“If you see the amount of work the government has to do in terms of constructing and decongesting our ports, and railway, and you have to borrow, I will rather concession most of these projects to the private sector and give them tax incentives.

“This will bring progress, prosperity and peace”.

Speaking on the unity of the country, he said, “In 1999, we had two presidential candidates from the south and the PDP won resoundingly well but we had a government of national unity.

“We had APP, AD ministers and the country became one and this provided the peace and stability that we want.

“This is what I intend to do. PDP will set up a government of national unity. It is one of the ways to unite this country. Every section or geo-political zone will be carried along in appointments in every sector.”

Atiku said he would ensure that more women and youths participate in government just like the PDP did when they were in power should he win the 2023 presidential election.

When asked about his model of restructuring if it means resource control, the former vice president said, “I have set up a team of credible constitution lawyers to give me legislation.

“I will present to the National Assembly on day one but I can’t share the document with you. Devolution of power goes hand in hand with a measure of resource control but it depends on the type of power we want to devolve.”