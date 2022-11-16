The Ikeja Magistrates Court handling the inquisition into the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki in Lagos, resumed its sitting on Monday.

The sitting was, however, held behind closed doors with only few relations allowed in.

Mr Oromoni, 12, a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos died on 30 November, 2021, allegedly from injuries sustained in an attack.

The Oromoni family is represented on the inquest by Femi Falana (SAN) while Bernard Onigah is representing the Nigeria Bar Association.

The accused persons and the Lagos government are equally represented by their lawyers.

Meanwhile, some groups have called for a speedy inquest “in the interest of justice”.

The groups spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Lagos after the sitting.

Among the groups was the Justice For Oromoni, whose Coordinator, Regent Youmor, called on the judiciary to ensure that the late student’s case was expiditeously concluded.

He begged that the case should be quickly heard to ensure quick dispensation of justice.

“To the layman, it will look like justice delayed if the case drags.

“This is a national issue; it is not ethnic and not solely legal. It is more of traditional and moral,” he opined.

Ebitimi Dio-Posibi, Chairman, Ijaw National Congress(INC), Lagos Chapter, who also spoke on the matter, said that his group would appreciate if judgement was delivered “as fast as possible”.

He said an expeditious hearing was important because “the late Omoroni has not been buried”.

“That Oromoni has not been buried a year after his demise is against the customs and traditions of the Ijaw people, particularly as he was just a child,” he said.

Winifred Ibitaka, Vice Chairperson, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), told NAN that she was not happy that the case was “taking time”.

Miss Ibitaka emphasised the need for justice to be delivered on time “so that the boy can be buried”.

