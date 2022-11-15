Another police officer, Olufunke Madeyinlo, has testified against the murder suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, at a high court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) area of Lagos.

Miss Ojukwu is the prime suspect in the murder suspect of the CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

Ms Ojukwu, an undergraduate of the University of Lagos, was arraigned alongside two others, Adedapo Quadri, and Chioma Egbuchu, on 12th October, 2021, on a nine-count charge over the alleged murder of Mr Ataga.

Ms Ojukwu and Mr Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements, and stealing.

Mrs Madeyinlo, an assistant superintendent of police with 33 years of experience, said at the time the murder suspect was brought that she was with the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), in June 2021.

She was recently transferred to the Okoko division under Area E Command, Festac.

Trial within trial

She said on 24 June 2021, the murder suspect was brought into her office “for statement writing and I gave her a statement form and a pen.”

She said the suspect wrote the statement herself without coercion.

“Nobody forced her to write anything, she wrote it by herself,” she said.

While she was cross-examined by the defendant’s lawyer, Onwuka Egwu, she explained that she shared the office with three colleagues.

She said that one Gbolahan Jenyo wasn’t there when the suspect’s statement was taken.

“Was it after Gbolahan had assaulted her before you began to take her statement?” The lawyer asked.

Mrs Madeyinlo, however, insisted that she and one Bola Alabi were the officers around when the suspect wrote her statement.

She further said that the suspect wrote the statement without being questioned.

“I didn’t ask her any question, she wrote it by herself. The only question I asked was – ‘Are you with your statement and she said yes,” she said.

“And I asked her to sign. The statement was taken on 24 June 2021.”

“Between 23 and 24 June, you provided your wrapper for a 10-year-old that is underaged?” the lawyer asked.

However, a state lawyer, Adenike Oluwafemi, objected to the question.

But the lawyer told the court that the purpose of the trial within trial is because there is an “inducement, coercion.”

The lawyer had in previous sitting claimed that his client was forced to acknowledge that she committed the murder.

Yetunde Adesanya, the judge, asked the witness to answer the question.

“My lord, I can’t remember,” she responded.

She also said that the suspect’s father was never detained.

“I saw him moving freely, I don’t think he was in custody. Someone in custody, cannot be walking freely,” she said.

The judge fixed Thursday for further hearing of the matter.