The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has arrested a Lagos socialite, Ademola Kazeem, days after he was declared wanted for alleged exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.

This was contained in a statement by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s spokesperson on Sunday.

The Agency had declared the alleged drug trafficker wanted on 1 November following his failure to honour NDLEA invitations and an order granted by a federal high court in Lagos.

The agency sealed seven identified properties of the alleged drug trafficker located on Lagos Island and Oyo State.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday.

“The wanted drug kingpin was uncovered as the sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the anti-narcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to Dubai, UAE and other destinations outside Nigeria,” the statement read.

“The search for him, however, paid off on Thursday 10th Nov when he was successfully taken into custody where he is currently being interviewed.

“His lid was blown open after the arrest of one of his mules, Bolujoko Muyiwa Babalola, a Lagos BRT driver on 27th June at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, when he named Alhaji Ademola Kazeem, alias Adekaz as the owner of the 900 grams.”

Mr Babafemi said an Ogun State-based couple, Mr and Mrs Jesutomi Solomon, were arrested on Saturday during an operation at a warehouse in the state.

The agency said that the couple had in their possession 273 jumbo bags of cannabis sativa weighing 3,533 kilogrammes (3.533tons) from a couple.

At the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives also arrested a businesswoman, Chisom Okefun “over her links with two Pakistanis: Asif Muhammed, 45 and Hussain Naveed, 57″.

They were arrested at the Lagos airport with eight kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in a sound system while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahole, Pakistan via Doha on 5 November.

