Prominent Nigerians including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwunsi; Akarigbo of Remo Land, Babatunde Ajayi; Chairwoman of Access Bank Plc, Ajoritsedere Awosika; Chief Executive Officer of Troyka Holdings Limited, Biodun Shobanjo; Chairman of the Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lanre Tejuoso, and the Founder of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, among others, were on hand at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on Thursday in honour of the outgoing 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

It was less than 48 hours to the end of Mr Ogundipe’s “turbulent” five-year tenure as the university’s helmsman, and the dignitaries had assembled to launch a book written to chronicle his scorecard and the events that characterised the turbulence that almost cost him his office.

The public presentation of the book titled: “The Captain, Steering the Ship Above Murky Waters,” was chaired by the immediate past Chairperson of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Yemi Ogunbiyi, who commended Mr Ogundipe for the excellence recorded despite the crisis his administration witnessed.

Mr Ogunbiyi in his welcome remarks, said: “I know there’s so much talk about the fact that he had a turbulent five years. Let’s forget the past.

“Let’s look at what he did in the short period of time he was there as vice-chancellor. He excelled and that’s what matters. Let’s put the challenges he faced behind us. Let’s look at what he achieved within that short period of time.

“All I want to say to him is that you remain yourself, there is life after being a vice-chancellor, remain yourself, remain the kind of person you are, humble, kind and responsive to others’ needs.”

Sanwo-Olu speaks

In his remark, the governor of Lagos State, Mr Sanwo-Olu hailed Mr Ogundipe for putting “the university on a platform that is now the envy of not only in Nigeria, in Africa and indeed in the world”.

“To begin to highlight the stewardship, the leadership as the 12th vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos is beginning to imagine what has been his journey in the last five years.

“As an alumna of the university myself, I can attest firsthand that during his tenure, we have seen giant strides, meaningful impacts, purposeful governance, administration par excellence of this man,” he said.

He said the book will spotlight his administration at the university as “he held his head up as a captain, as the leader of this institution in the last five years and has been able to step even with stormy water, bad weather, and with a completely unpredictable outcome.”

“And we cannot but wonder, a man that became a professor at the young age of 42, to a man that left science and got all of his degree in Business Administration, and other areas that others would not have ventured in. And I say to you that you were well prepared. And God gave you the enablement. Not only are you a man of God, but you are also a servant of God and all of these complimentary things are the things that have helped you to have come out without any blemish, without any stain and your head raised up high at this very difficult time of the nation,” the governor added.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also noted that the book would reveal and showcase the stewardship and all of the things that he has gone through.

“I am sure it will make a good read, it will be something that all of us will take lessons from that will shape our lives in better form,” he said.

More accolades

The Chairman of the organising committee for the event and a longstanding friend of Mr Ogundipe, Lekan Ajisafe, said: “The book is a great work of art that showcases the life and achievement of a great icon. I am grateful that we can celebrate him while he is with us and show the world how much his light has radiated people’s lives.

“We all can attest to the fact that road of life is never a smooth one. It comes with its ups and downs, even at the moment when we least expect it.”

Mr Ajisafe said only the strong and resilient can get to the end of the tunnel in life “with God by their side”.

“I know that at one point or the other God has given Professor Ogundipe limes, but one certain thing I know about him is that he’s got that ability to make lemonade out of that lime. I assure you that you will learn a lot from the life of the captain himself,” he added.

The book

The reviewer of the book, another longstanding friend of the celebrator, Kolawole Kassim, a professor, noted that “the book is an account of the five-year stewardship of Mr Ogundipe, and a resource material “for those who are willing to tap from the immense experience of a quintessential administrator.”

He said: “The book is a 210-page photo book authored by Mr Ogundipe, supported by seven other cerebral contributors. It is a six chapters photo book designed to present in pictorial form the several projects, activities or stripes taken by Mr Vice Chancellor and his team to reposition the University of Lagos as the University of first choice in Nigeria.

“Unlike the typical private business setting arrangement where the organisation will set the milestone to be achieved by the potential manager, Mr Vice Chancellor, on his own and by himself was responsible for setting the milestone.

“Photobooks are a great way to display your photos and allow you to tell the stories.”

Mr Kazeem, the immediate past Provost of the Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, added that the author identified six cardinal points with a focus on his five-year plan in the chapters, which he noted include “uncompromising academic standards and excellent research output, networking globally, and improving the university finances,” among others.

About Ogundipe

Mr Ogundipe was born on 31 May 1960. He attended Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Botany.

He also holds a Master’s in Botany from OAU and a doctorate (PhD) from the same university.

He proceeded to the University of Lagos to obtain a Master’s in Business Administration.

Mr Ogundipe began his academic career at the University of Lagos as a lecturer 1 where he rose to the rank of professor of Botany in 2002.

He was appointed as the vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos in November 2017. Until his appointment, he was the deputy vice-chancellor on the campus.

Mr Ogundipe was removed as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos by the university’s governing council following accusations of financial impropriety and gross misconduct. He was, however, reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari based on the recommendation of an investigative panel which found that the removal did not follow due process.

