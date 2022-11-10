A yet-to-be-identified woman jumped into the Lagos lagoon from the Third Mainland bridge on Thursday, an official has said.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in a statement said that an operation is ongoing to rescue the victim.

He said the lady alighted from one e-hailing taxi on the Third Mainland bridge and jumped into the lagoon.

“Upon arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady in her late thirties (30s) plunged into the Lagos lagoon,” the statement reads.

“The driver of the taxi claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiance before alighting from the car.

“The LRT, Men of Lagos State fire and rescue service, LASWA, and officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) are currently on ground working better together to search for the victim. Operation ongoing.”

