The Ekiti State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has invaded a forest in Ire Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area where suspects were engaged in the farming of Cannabis sativa, also known as Indian hemp.

The agency, during the operation, arrested eight persons with 1,465 kilogrammes of the plant.

It also destroyed five hectares of Cannabis sativa farmland, where the psychotropic weed was planted in the area.

Mohammed Ibrahim, the deputy commandant of NDLEA in charge of Ekiti State, told journalists in Ado- Ekiti on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested through intelligence gathering by his operatives.

“1,465kg of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Indian hemp was recovered during the operation, while eight suspects were arrested,” he said.

“The exhibits have been evacuated to the state Command headquarters of the NDLEA in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

“The investigation on the matter is currently ongoing and whoever is found culpable will definitely be prosecuted.”

The Indian hemp farm, located in a deep forest of Ire Ekiti was over 20 kilometres away from the heart of the community.

The huge expanse of cannabis farmland, it was gathered, was discovered and destroyed by the NDLEA operatives, following a tip-off by an intelligence source.

Residents of the state had in recent times expressed concern over the increasing rate of consumption of Indian hemp and other illicit drugs in the state.

From January 2021 till date, the agency has destroyed about 50 hectares of cannabis farms in Ekiti, raising fears of an unabating trend of the cultivation of the weed in the state.

Besides Ire Ekiti, Ise-Ekiti and Eporo-Ekiti, in Ise Local Government Area and Emure Local Government Area respectively, had also been homes to large farms of Cannabis sativa.

