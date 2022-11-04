An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court at Ibadan on Friday granted bail of N200,000 each to two nurses and two security personnel working at the Ibadan Central Hospital. They are accused of cutting off flesh from a corpse in their hospital.

The defendants are nurses Muibat Olatunji, 27, and Oluwafunmilayo Omeh, 22, and security men Bamidele Bamiro, 32, and Godwin Omomoh, 22.

They face a two-count charge of “having no regards for the corpse and offering indignity to corpse”.

The defence counsel, George Olaniyi, who appeared for the first and second defendants, asked for their bail in liberal terms.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mr Idowu, thereafter, adjourned the matter till December 19, for mention.

The prosecution counsel, Iyabo Oladoyin, told the court that the defendants and others, now at large, allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.

“The defendants, on October 30 without lawful justification, allegedly offered indignity to the corpse of one Rachael Boluade who died in their hospital by cutting off flesh from her forehead and right hand,” she said.

Ms Oladoyin said the offence contravened sections 242 and 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

NAN reports that if the defendants are found guilty of the charges, they are liable to two years imprisonment each.

(NAN)

