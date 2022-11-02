The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, says the 2023 election is payback time by the north to Bola Tinubu for his past support to the region.

Mr Shettima said this when he visited the Hausa community in Alaba-Rago, in Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), on Wednesday in Lagos.

He urged them to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Shettima was accompanied by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje; Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi; and all Arewa leaders in Lagos.

He said that Mr Tinubu made President Muhammadu Buhari President in 2015 by giving him bloc votes from the South-west, a feat he repeated in 2019.

Mr Shettima further said that Mr Tinubu provided the platform for Atiku to contest the presidential election when the former vice president was chased out of PDP; the same thing he did for Nuhu Ribadu.

”We are people of honour, we should honour our pledge and promise. This is payback time for the north to support Tinubu,” Mr Shettima said.

Mr Ganduje said that as far as the north was concerned, “the issue of Tinubu is concluded.”

”Kano State wants votes from you for Tinubu. You have to promise us you will surpass Kano in your votes for Tinubu,” Mr Ganduje said.

He said that Mr Tinubu appointed non-Yoruba indigenes into government when he was governor, describing him as “a real nationalist.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged the Hausa community “not to be deceived” and to vote for APC in the presidential and governorship elections.

He said the meeting with the community was part of the party’s political discussions with non-indigene groups residing in Lagos State.

He thanked the Hausa community for supporting the efforts of the Lagos State government, as the government scaled up infrastructure and amenities in the LCDA.

The governor also thanked them for maintaining peace while co-existing with other residents of the state.

He said the administration would be completing the Lagos-Badagry highway soon, as the stretch toward Okokomaiko, the final stage, which would be completed by the end of 2022.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said after the General Hospital, currently being built in Iba, is completed in the not-too-distant future, then the government would move inside Ojo and take up the Kemberi-Afromedia Road. (NAN)